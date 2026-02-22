Tragic Collision and Crackdown on Cybercrime Highlight Odisha's Dual Challenge

In a tragic turn of events on Sunday, a collision on National Highway 49 near Jharsuguda Sadar Police Station resulted in the deaths of five police personnel. Jharsuguda Superintendent of Police Gundala Reddy Raghavendra confirmed that the accident occurred at 4 am when a trailer struck a police vehicle, killing five of the eight officers inside and injuring three others critically. The officers were reportedly returning from a wedding ceremony.

In the aftermath of the crash, the injured have been admitted to the hospital, and authorities are currently investigating the cause. Meanwhile, Odisha Police continues to tackle a different issue through its special campaign 'Operation Cyber Kabuch' aimed at eradicating cybercrime. Launched on February 15, the crackdown has seen extensive measures against 'Benami Bank Accounts' or mule accounts used for cyber fraud in the state. So far, 73 such accounts have been examined, resulting in three new cases and the arrest of six suspects.

Operation Cyber Kabuch has made significant strides, including the examination of 45 benami accounts in Boudh district and the issuance of notices to 45 individuals. Additionally, 20 accounts have been checked in Malkangiri, where one new case was registered, and two accounts were scrutinized in Sundergarh leading to six arrests linked to prior cases. Efforts are also ongoing in Cuttack (UPD), where a new case was initiated involving six mule accounts. The operation is being conducted under the direct oversight of DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, with district SPs, DCPs, and Cyber Teams actively participating.