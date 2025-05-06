Tripura's Comprehensive Civil Defence Drill Set to Enhance Disaster Response

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has scheduled an extensive Civil Defence Mock Drill across all districts of Tripura on May 7, aiming to bolster disaster preparedness. This directive involves the District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) and the District Civil Defence Corps, with a focus on enhancing coordination among various emergency agencies.

The mock drill is designed to test the readiness and efficiency of civil defence units and associated departments in handling potential threats and emergencies. It will simulate scenarios such as air raid warnings, evacuation procedures, rescue operations, medical response, fire-fighting initiatives, hazard management, and the restoration of essential services.

Trained civil defence volunteers, stationed throughout the state, will lead the drill efforts. Renowned for their quick response in emergencies, these volunteers will work closely with police, fire, and health services, showcasing vital coordination skills. Public cooperation is sought, as officials stress that the exercise is purely a simulation and poses no real threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)