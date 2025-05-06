Left Menu

Tripura's Comprehensive Civil Defence Drill Set to Enhance Disaster Response

The Ministry of Home Affairs in India is conducting a major Civil Defence Mock Drill across Tripura on May 7 to test disaster preparedness. The exercise includes multiple crisis simulations to evaluate inter-agency coordination, involving volunteers and emergency services, ensuring a cohesive response in real emergency situations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:46 IST
Tripura's Comprehensive Civil Defence Drill Set to Enhance Disaster Response
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has scheduled an extensive Civil Defence Mock Drill across all districts of Tripura on May 7, aiming to bolster disaster preparedness. This directive involves the District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) and the District Civil Defence Corps, with a focus on enhancing coordination among various emergency agencies.

The mock drill is designed to test the readiness and efficiency of civil defence units and associated departments in handling potential threats and emergencies. It will simulate scenarios such as air raid warnings, evacuation procedures, rescue operations, medical response, fire-fighting initiatives, hazard management, and the restoration of essential services.

Trained civil defence volunteers, stationed throughout the state, will lead the drill efforts. Renowned for their quick response in emergencies, these volunteers will work closely with police, fire, and health services, showcasing vital coordination skills. Public cooperation is sought, as officials stress that the exercise is purely a simulation and poses no real threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025