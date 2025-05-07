Left Menu

Global Markets Falter Amid Trade Uncertainties and Fed Speculations

Global equities fell amid uncertainties about U.S. trade deals and anticipation for Federal Reserve updates. Oil futures rebounded, and the dollar weakened against several currencies. Trade tensions with China remained a focal point, while Britain and India finalized a free trade pact. Markets are awaiting more clarity from the Fed's upcoming policy announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 01:07 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 01:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global markets experienced a downturn on Tuesday as U.S. trade negotiations remain uncertain, and investors await critical updates from the Federal Reserve. MSCI's global equities index saw a decline, and the U.S. dollar weakened, reflecting broader apprehensions within the global economy.

Despite the market's cautious outlook, oil futures saw a remarkable rebound from Monday's lows, influenced by technical factors and bargain hunters, indicating a complex dynamic in the energy sector. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields showed volatility following a well-received auction of 10-year notes.

Trade tensions, particularly with China, continued to dominate investor sentiment. While the U.S. is reportedly in talks with 17 major trading partners, a lack of engagement with China has fueled market skepticism. However, a new free trade deal between Britain and India offered some positive news amid the tariff turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

