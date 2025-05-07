Global Markets Falter Amid Trade Uncertainties and Fed Speculations

Global markets experienced a downturn on Tuesday as U.S. trade negotiations remain uncertain, and investors await critical updates from the Federal Reserve. MSCI's global equities index saw a decline, and the U.S. dollar weakened, reflecting broader apprehensions within the global economy.

Despite the market's cautious outlook, oil futures saw a remarkable rebound from Monday's lows, influenced by technical factors and bargain hunters, indicating a complex dynamic in the energy sector. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields showed volatility following a well-received auction of 10-year notes.

Trade tensions, particularly with China, continued to dominate investor sentiment. While the U.S. is reportedly in talks with 17 major trading partners, a lack of engagement with China has fueled market skepticism. However, a new free trade deal between Britain and India offered some positive news amid the tariff turmoil.

