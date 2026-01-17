Left Menu

Elon Musk's Billion-Dollar Battle with OpenAI and Microsoft

Elon Musk is pursuing $134 billion from OpenAI and Microsoft for what he claims are wrongful gains they received from his early support. Musk alleges that without his contributions, OpenAI would not exist. Both companies have dismissed the lawsuit as baseless, and a trial is set for April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 22:53 IST
Elon Musk has set his sights on a staggering $134 billion payout from OpenAI and Microsoft, arguing in a recent court filing that he deserves compensation for the 'wrongful gains' these companies garnered from his early support. Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015 and claims his significant contributions were pivotal.

OpenAI allegedly benefitted by $65.5 billion to $109.4 billion, while Microsoft reportedly gained $13.3 billion to $25.1 billion from Musk's involvement. He argues that without his funding, reputation, and business acumen, OpenAI would not have reached its current status, according to lawyer Steven Molo.

OpenAI and Microsoft, however, view the lawsuit as a 'harassment' tactic by Musk. They have challenged his financial claims, labeling them as 'unverifiable' and 'unprecedented.' The trial is scheduled for April, where a jury will decide on Musk's claims and the possibility of punitive damages.

