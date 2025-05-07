Operation Sindoor: A Landmark Strike Against Terror

In a bold retaliation against the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, Indian armed forces executed Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terrorist sites in Pakistan. Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit expressed profound congratulations to the Army, Navy, and Air Force for their successful mission, underscoring its necessity and victory.

Rahul Gandhi echoed similar sentiments, lauding the Indian Army's decisive strike and emphasizing national pride with a spirited message, 'Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind!'. Congress has pledged unwavering support to the government's actions against threats to Indian citizens.

Operation Sindoor is being hailed as India's most significant military action within Pakistani territory since 1971. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge praised the forces' courage and reaffirmed the party's commitment to national unity and an unyielding stance against terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)