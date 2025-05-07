Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Landmark Strike Against Terror

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Congress leaders unite in pride and support for the Indian armed forces' successful Operation Sindoor, which struck nine terrorist sites in Pakistan. This decisive action marks India's most significant military engagement inside Pakistan in over 50 years, underlining national unity against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 10:01 IST
Operation Sindoor: A Landmark Strike Against Terror
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold retaliation against the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, Indian armed forces executed Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terrorist sites in Pakistan. Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit expressed profound congratulations to the Army, Navy, and Air Force for their successful mission, underscoring its necessity and victory.

Rahul Gandhi echoed similar sentiments, lauding the Indian Army's decisive strike and emphasizing national pride with a spirited message, 'Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind!'. Congress has pledged unwavering support to the government's actions against threats to Indian citizens.

Operation Sindoor is being hailed as India's most significant military action within Pakistani territory since 1971. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge praised the forces' courage and reaffirmed the party's commitment to national unity and an unyielding stance against terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uzbekistan’s Horticulture Boom: A Green Path to Rural Jobs and Inclusive Growth

From Exporter to Processor: Côte d’Ivoire's Bold Shift in the Cashew Value Chain

Redefining Rural Healthcare: Mozambique’s Scalable Model for Global Health Gaps

Floods, Pests, and Price Shocks: Tackling Sierra Leone’s Agricultural Vulnerabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025