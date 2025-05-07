Denada Ramnishta Appointed CRO of Efficient Capital Labs
Denada Ramnishta has been appointed as the Chief Revenue Officer of Efficient Capital Labs, a provider of non-dilutive capital for B2B SaaS and AI companies. With over 15 years of experience in fintech, she will spearhead ECL's global revenue strategies and facilitate capital access in underserved markets.
Denada Ramnishta has joined Efficient Capital Labs (ECL) as Chief Revenue Officer, tasked with overseeing the company's global revenue strategy, broadening its market presence, and forming key partnerships in the U.S., Europe, and Southeast Asia.
Ramnishta, recognized as a top female leader in financial technology, brings a wealth of experience from previous roles, including her position as Chief Growth Officer at Lendio. Her pursuits there contributed to $12 billion in small business funding.
At ECL, she aims to enhance capital access for innovative founders, emphasizing speed and flexibility without compromising equity. Her role will focus on propelling the company's growth and embedding it further into pivotal founding ecosystems globally.
