Left Menu

Denada Ramnishta Appointed CRO of Efficient Capital Labs

Denada Ramnishta has been appointed as the Chief Revenue Officer of Efficient Capital Labs, a provider of non-dilutive capital for B2B SaaS and AI companies. With over 15 years of experience in fintech, she will spearhead ECL's global revenue strategies and facilitate capital access in underserved markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 07-05-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 10:28 IST

Denada Ramnishta has joined Efficient Capital Labs (ECL) as Chief Revenue Officer, tasked with overseeing the company's global revenue strategy, broadening its market presence, and forming key partnerships in the U.S., Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Ramnishta, recognized as a top female leader in financial technology, brings a wealth of experience from previous roles, including her position as Chief Growth Officer at Lendio. Her pursuits there contributed to $12 billion in small business funding.

At ECL, she aims to enhance capital access for innovative founders, emphasizing speed and flexibility without compromising equity. Her role will focus on propelling the company's growth and embedding it further into pivotal founding ecosystems globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uzbekistan’s Horticulture Boom: A Green Path to Rural Jobs and Inclusive Growth

From Exporter to Processor: Côte d’Ivoire's Bold Shift in the Cashew Value Chain

Redefining Rural Healthcare: Mozambique’s Scalable Model for Global Health Gaps

Floods, Pests, and Price Shocks: Tackling Sierra Leone’s Agricultural Vulnerabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025