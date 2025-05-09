Tensions Soar as India Strikes Back: Operation Sindoor

Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy has condemned the Pahalgam terror attack as a barbaric offense, warning Pakistan of severe repercussions. Reddy cautioned that Pakistan's continued aggression could lead to its decimation and division.

Operation Sindoor, launched by India, targets terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, in response to the April 22nd attack that killed 26 civilians. This operation represents India's most significant strike in Pakistani territory since 1971.

The Indian Armed Forces conducted large-scale counter-drone operations along the LoC and neutralized Pakistani threats, including a drone and missile attack. This highlights New Delhi's assertive stance against terrorism and emphasizes strategic military achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)