Tensions Soar as India Strikes Back: Operation Sindoor
In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor, executing deep strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy warns Pakistan of dire consequences, as escalating tensions risk a full-scale war. Indian forces successfully neutralized threats from Pakistan, marking significant military action.
Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy has condemned the Pahalgam terror attack as a barbaric offense, warning Pakistan of severe repercussions. Reddy cautioned that Pakistan's continued aggression could lead to its decimation and division.
Operation Sindoor, launched by India, targets terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, in response to the April 22nd attack that killed 26 civilians. This operation represents India's most significant strike in Pakistani territory since 1971.
The Indian Armed Forces conducted large-scale counter-drone operations along the LoC and neutralized Pakistani threats, including a drone and missile attack. This highlights New Delhi's assertive stance against terrorism and emphasizes strategic military achievements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
