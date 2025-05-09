Left Menu

Tensions Soar as India Strikes Back: Operation Sindoor

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor, executing deep strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy warns Pakistan of dire consequences, as escalating tensions risk a full-scale war. Indian forces successfully neutralized threats from Pakistan, marking significant military action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:56 IST
Tensions Soar as India Strikes Back: Operation Sindoor
Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy has condemned the Pahalgam terror attack as a barbaric offense, warning Pakistan of severe repercussions. Reddy cautioned that Pakistan's continued aggression could lead to its decimation and division.

Operation Sindoor, launched by India, targets terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, in response to the April 22nd attack that killed 26 civilians. This operation represents India's most significant strike in Pakistani territory since 1971.

The Indian Armed Forces conducted large-scale counter-drone operations along the LoC and neutralized Pakistani threats, including a drone and missile attack. This highlights New Delhi's assertive stance against terrorism and emphasizes strategic military achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025