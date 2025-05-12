Left Menu

Care Ratings Surges with 77% Profit Leap

Care Ratings has announced a substantial 77% increase in its net profit for the fourth quarter, reaching Rs 43.37 crore. The domestic ratings firm's total income also rose significantly. For the full fiscal year 2024-25, it reported a 36.5% year-over-year profit growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 21:54 IST
Care Ratings Surges with 77% Profit Leap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust financial performance, Care Ratings reported a striking 77% increase in net profit for the fourth quarter, amounting to Rs 43.37 crore, up from Rs 24.55 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The domestic ratings firm's total income saw a substantial rise, reaching Rs 124.82 crore for the January-March timeframe, marking an impressive growth from the previous year's Rs 100.43 crore.

For the full fiscal year 2024-25, Care Ratings demonstrated a strong performance with a 36.5% surge in net profit, totaling Rs 140 crore compared to Rs 102.56 crore in 2023-24, while its shares closed at Rs 1,342.85 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025