Care Ratings Surges with 77% Profit Leap

In a robust financial performance, Care Ratings reported a striking 77% increase in net profit for the fourth quarter, amounting to Rs 43.37 crore, up from Rs 24.55 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The domestic ratings firm's total income saw a substantial rise, reaching Rs 124.82 crore for the January-March timeframe, marking an impressive growth from the previous year's Rs 100.43 crore.

For the full fiscal year 2024-25, Care Ratings demonstrated a strong performance with a 36.5% surge in net profit, totaling Rs 140 crore compared to Rs 102.56 crore in 2023-24, while its shares closed at Rs 1,342.85 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)