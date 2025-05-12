Europe Considers New 'Massive' Sanctions Against Russia

In a decisive move, European leaders are pressing the European Commission to craft new, substantial sanctions aimed at Russia's oil and financial sectors. This strategy seeks to compel Russian President Vladimir Putin to embrace a ceasefire in the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

The European Union is already preparing its 17th sanctions package, intending to finalize it by the foreign ministers' meeting on May 20. However, France's Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized the urgent need for stronger actions. "We are preparing additional massive sanctions to push Putin into a peace logic," Barrot stated, following discussions with European counterparts.

Amid these developments, leaders from France, Germany, Britain, and Poland convened in Ukraine, integrating with other global powers via video calls. U.S. participation in potential Russia-Ukraine talks in Turkey is also anticipated, with President Trump expressing willingness to contribute. As pressure mounts, the outcome of these diplomatic efforts remains uncertain.

