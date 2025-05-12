Europe Considers New 'Massive' Sanctions Against Russia
European leaders are urging the European Commission to prepare a significant new sanctions package targeting Russia's oil and financial sectors. The sanctions aim to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine. Discussions are underway, with potential sanctions being coordinated with the U.S.
In a decisive move, European leaders are pressing the European Commission to craft new, substantial sanctions aimed at Russia's oil and financial sectors. This strategy seeks to compel Russian President Vladimir Putin to embrace a ceasefire in the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
The European Union is already preparing its 17th sanctions package, intending to finalize it by the foreign ministers' meeting on May 20. However, France's Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized the urgent need for stronger actions. "We are preparing additional massive sanctions to push Putin into a peace logic," Barrot stated, following discussions with European counterparts.
Amid these developments, leaders from France, Germany, Britain, and Poland convened in Ukraine, integrating with other global powers via video calls. U.S. participation in potential Russia-Ukraine talks in Turkey is also anticipated, with President Trump expressing willingness to contribute. As pressure mounts, the outcome of these diplomatic efforts remains uncertain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
