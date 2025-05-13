Left Menu

PM Modi's Stern Stand: Unyielding on Terrorism, Trade, and Talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's unwavering policy against terrorism during his address on Operation Sindoor, targeting terror camps in Pakistan. He declared that terror and trade cannot coexist and indicated India's preparedness to respond firmly to provocations, showcasing the effectiveness of Indian-made defense systems.

In a definitive stance against terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the wake of Operation Sindoor, underlining that 'terror and trade cannot go together.' His message, aimed at both domestic and global audiences, emphasized a no-tolerance policy for cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Modi's speech followed a series of strategic operations, including the surgical strike in 2016 and the air strike in 2019. He reiterated that the recent Operation Sindoor demonstrates India's resolve to retaliate decisively against acts of terror, specifically referencing the Pahalgam attack as a catalyst for recent actions.

Highlighting India's strategic control, Modi declared the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan as suspended, emphasizing that 'water and blood cannot flow together'. He stressed that any future discussions with Pakistan will focus solely on counter-terrorism and the status of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The Prime Minister also addressed India's rejection of nuclear intimidation and commitment to targeting the roots of terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

