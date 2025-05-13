Jairam Thakur Slams Hike in Himachal Pradesh's Electricity Tariffs

In a strong rebuke, Himachal Pradesh's Leader of the Opposition, Jairam Thakur, has condemned the Congress-led state government's surge in irrigation electricity tariffs. Thakur described the decision as 'arbitrary' and 'unjustified,' accusing the administration of ignoring repeated warnings and protests from the opposition and farmers.

Highlighting the financial strain on farmers, Thakur noted that bills for 500 units of electricity have soared from Rs300 to nearly Rs2800. He criticized this tariff rise as an attack on the country's food providers, urging the government to reconsider the price hike seriously to prevent further distress among farmers.

The opposition leader also challenged the state government's silence on this critical issue, drawing attention to its inconsistency in publicizing minor achievements while neglecting substantial public grievances. Thakur emphasized that neglecting farmers' woes could have damaging consequences for the state.

