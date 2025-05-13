Left Menu

Jairam Thakur Slams Hike in Himachal Pradesh's Electricity Tariffs

Himachal Pradesh Leader of the Opposition, Jairam Thakur, has fiercely criticized the Congress-led state government for a steep rise in electricity bills for irrigation, calling it arbitrary and unjust. Despite prior warnings, the government failed to act, placing the burden on farmers, contradicting election promises, and sparking wide discontent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 08:32 IST
Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jairam Thakur (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong rebuke, Himachal Pradesh's Leader of the Opposition, Jairam Thakur, has condemned the Congress-led state government's surge in irrigation electricity tariffs. Thakur described the decision as 'arbitrary' and 'unjustified,' accusing the administration of ignoring repeated warnings and protests from the opposition and farmers.

Highlighting the financial strain on farmers, Thakur noted that bills for 500 units of electricity have soared from Rs300 to nearly Rs2800. He criticized this tariff rise as an attack on the country's food providers, urging the government to reconsider the price hike seriously to prevent further distress among farmers.

The opposition leader also challenged the state government's silence on this critical issue, drawing attention to its inconsistency in publicizing minor achievements while neglecting substantial public grievances. Thakur emphasized that neglecting farmers' woes could have damaging consequences for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

