Revolutionize Your Travel Experience with ixigo AU Credit Card Perks

Planning a memorable getaway has never been more rewarding with the ixigo AU Credit Card. Offering an array of benefits, this lifetime-free card promises travel-savvy savings on flights, trains, buses, and hotels, ensuring that your budget stretches further.

The card not only provides a generous welcome gift of reward points and ixigo money vouchers upon the first transaction but also ensures you save on every future booking. Its additional perks include earning rewards with both online and offline purchases, complemented by premium lounge access at select domestic and international terminals.

For the globetrotters, the ixigo AU Credit Card is invaluable due to its zero mark-up fees on international transactions, allowing for seamless cross-border shopping. With fuel surcharge waivers, zero liability on unauthorized transactions, and a robust EMI conversion option, it's designed for the modern traveler. Registered users on the ixigo platform can apply for this card via AU Small Finance Bank to enhance their travel experiences.

