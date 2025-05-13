Left Menu

Revolutionize Your Travel Experience with ixigo AU Credit Card Perks

Discover the ixigo AU Credit Card, a lifetime-free travel card packed with benefits like welcome gifts, savings on bookings, reward points, and premium lounge access. Enjoy zero mark-up fees for international shopping and other perks, making it a must-have for smooth and economical travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 11:18 IST
Revolutionize Your Travel Experience with ixigo AU Credit Card Perks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Planning a memorable getaway has never been more rewarding with the ixigo AU Credit Card. Offering an array of benefits, this lifetime-free card promises travel-savvy savings on flights, trains, buses, and hotels, ensuring that your budget stretches further.

The card not only provides a generous welcome gift of reward points and ixigo money vouchers upon the first transaction but also ensures you save on every future booking. Its additional perks include earning rewards with both online and offline purchases, complemented by premium lounge access at select domestic and international terminals.

For the globetrotters, the ixigo AU Credit Card is invaluable due to its zero mark-up fees on international transactions, allowing for seamless cross-border shopping. With fuel surcharge waivers, zero liability on unauthorized transactions, and a robust EMI conversion option, it's designed for the modern traveler. Registered users on the ixigo platform can apply for this card via AU Small Finance Bank to enhance their travel experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025