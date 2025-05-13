Satin Creditcare Sets New Growth Benchmarks with Strategic Advances in FY25

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. has reported sustained growth for the 15th consecutive quarter, closing Q4 of FY25 with a 6.8% year-on-year increase in assets under management. Strong financial performance was highlighted by a Profit After Tax of ₹217 crore and almost full collection efficiency.

The company achieved commendable asset quality improvements, reducing PAR 1 by 192 basis points to 4.9% with Gross Non-Performing Assets held at 3.70%. Credit costs were effectively controlled, demonstrating strategic resilience and efficient capital management amidst ongoing sector challenges.

Through strategic initiatives, SCNL secured a USD 100 million syndicated social loan and received Moody's 'SQS2' Sustainability Quality Score. Its subsidiaries also showed significant growth, reinforcing SCNL's position as a leader in financial inclusion and sustainability.

