Left Menu

Satin Creditcare Sets New Growth Benchmarks with Strategic Advances in FY25

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. (SCNL), a leading NBFC-MFI, continued its impressive growth by posting a 6.8% YoY increase in assets and maintaining high collection efficiency. Notable achievements include improved asset quality and successful strategic initiatives, underscoring its commitment to financial inclusion and sustainable growth in the microfinance sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 12:55 IST
Satin Creditcare Sets New Growth Benchmarks with Strategic Advances in FY25
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. has reported sustained growth for the 15th consecutive quarter, closing Q4 of FY25 with a 6.8% year-on-year increase in assets under management. Strong financial performance was highlighted by a Profit After Tax of ₹217 crore and almost full collection efficiency.

The company achieved commendable asset quality improvements, reducing PAR 1 by 192 basis points to 4.9% with Gross Non-Performing Assets held at 3.70%. Credit costs were effectively controlled, demonstrating strategic resilience and efficient capital management amidst ongoing sector challenges.

Through strategic initiatives, SCNL secured a USD 100 million syndicated social loan and received Moody's 'SQS2' Sustainability Quality Score. Its subsidiaries also showed significant growth, reinforcing SCNL's position as a leader in financial inclusion and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025