Satin Creditcare Sets New Growth Benchmarks with Strategic Advances in FY25
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. (SCNL), a leading NBFC-MFI, continued its impressive growth by posting a 6.8% YoY increase in assets and maintaining high collection efficiency. Notable achievements include improved asset quality and successful strategic initiatives, underscoring its commitment to financial inclusion and sustainable growth in the microfinance sector.
- Country:
- India
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. has reported sustained growth for the 15th consecutive quarter, closing Q4 of FY25 with a 6.8% year-on-year increase in assets under management. Strong financial performance was highlighted by a Profit After Tax of ₹217 crore and almost full collection efficiency.
The company achieved commendable asset quality improvements, reducing PAR 1 by 192 basis points to 4.9% with Gross Non-Performing Assets held at 3.70%. Credit costs were effectively controlled, demonstrating strategic resilience and efficient capital management amidst ongoing sector challenges.
Through strategic initiatives, SCNL secured a USD 100 million syndicated social loan and received Moody's 'SQS2' Sustainability Quality Score. Its subsidiaries also showed significant growth, reinforcing SCNL's position as a leader in financial inclusion and sustainability.
(With inputs from agencies.)