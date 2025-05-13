Dollar Retreats as Inflation Falls Short of Expectations
The dollar weakened after inflation figures missed expectations, with the consumer price index rising 0.2% against a predicted 0.3%. Market reactions were influenced by easing U.S.-China trade tensions and revised recession forecasts, impacting currencies like the yen and euro, and altering interest rate expectations.
The dollar experienced a retreat on Tuesday, reversing gains from the previous session after inflation figures were released. The Labor Department reported a 0.2% increase in the consumer price index, falling short of analysts' expectations of a 0.3% rise.
Economist Brian Jacobsen pointed out that inflation may climb soon due to U.S. tariffs impacting import costs, although he noted that easing tariffs could mitigate rapid inflation effects. The dollar index dropped 0.36%, with fluctuations seen against the euro and yen.
Market optimism was fueled by fewer U.S.-China trade tensions, resulting in revised recession predictions by brokerages such as Goldman Sachs. Interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve are now expected later this year, adjusting financial strategies across major global markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
