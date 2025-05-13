Pitti's Call for Strategic Choices Amid Indo-Pak Tensions

EaseMyTrip Founder Nishant Pitti has intensified his call for Indians to make strategic choices in their consumption habits amid escalating Indo-Pakistani tensions. Days after advising against travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan for their support of Pakistan, Pitti shifted focus to the local endorsement of Chinese products.

He underscored China's military support to Pakistan, especially during India's recent Operation Sindoor, and its sympathetic stance towards Islamabad. Pitti's appeal was reflected in a series of social media posts urging Indian consumers to reconsider their purchases of Chinese goods and to reject endorsements by celebrities promoting such products.

Grounding his argument in national interest, Pitti asked if Indians should fuel the tourism economy of countries supporting Pakistan. He cited figures showing thousands of Indians visit Turkey and Azerbaijan annually, nations he's criticized for their support of Pakistan, despite the Pahalgam terror attack which claimed 26 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)