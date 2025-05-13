Left Menu

Pitti's Call for Strategic Choices Amid Indo-Pak Tensions

EaseMyTrip's Nishant Pitti urges a boycott of travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan and advocates for 'Made in India' products, criticizing China's support for Pakistan. He stresses national interest over personal gain, questioning promotions of Chinese goods while Indian military countermeasures respond to Pakistan-origin threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:17 IST
Pitti's Call for Strategic Choices Amid Indo-Pak Tensions
EaseMyTrip Founder and Chairman Nishant Pitti (photo source: Nishant Pitti/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

EaseMyTrip Founder Nishant Pitti has intensified his call for Indians to make strategic choices in their consumption habits amid escalating Indo-Pakistani tensions. Days after advising against travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan for their support of Pakistan, Pitti shifted focus to the local endorsement of Chinese products.

He underscored China's military support to Pakistan, especially during India's recent Operation Sindoor, and its sympathetic stance towards Islamabad. Pitti's appeal was reflected in a series of social media posts urging Indian consumers to reconsider their purchases of Chinese goods and to reject endorsements by celebrities promoting such products.

Grounding his argument in national interest, Pitti asked if Indians should fuel the tourism economy of countries supporting Pakistan. He cited figures showing thousands of Indians visit Turkey and Azerbaijan annually, nations he's criticized for their support of Pakistan, despite the Pahalgam terror attack which claimed 26 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025