UK's TRA recommends country-specific quota caps on steel imports

Britain's Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has recommended on Tuesday that country-specific quota caps should be imposed on certain categories of steel imported to the UK to help defend the country's steel-production industry.
The government body said in statement the caps would come into force in October this year.
