Max Financial Bounces Back with Rs 38.28 Crore Profit

Max Financial Services made a significant turnaround in its financial performance, reporting a net profit of Rs 38.28 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025. This marks a recovery from a net loss of Rs 50.08 crore in the same period the previous year.

Despite the profit, the company's total income fell to Rs 12,396 crore during the March quarter of FY25, compared to Rs 14,897 crore in the equivalent quarter of FY24. The decline indicates challenges in revenue generation amidst the recovery.

For the full fiscal year 2024-25, Max Financial Services saw a 2.81% increase in net profit, amounting to Rs 403.38 crore against Rs 392.58 crore in the previous year. However, the company's shares saw a slight dip, closing at Rs 1,289.40, down 0.37% on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)