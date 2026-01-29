Left Menu

Piramal Pharma Faces Challenges Amid Revenue Decline and Strategic Acquisition

Piramal Pharma reported a net loss due to inventory destocking and slower order inflows, despite previous profits. The company's revenue dropped amid global trade uncertainties. However, recovery signs are emerging, fueled by improved biopharma funding. The acquisition of Kenalog aligns with strategic growth plans.

Piramal Pharma, a prominent player in the pharmaceutical industry, has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 136 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2025, contrasting with a net profit of Rs 4 crore in the same period last year. This decline is attributed to inventory destocking and slower early-stage order inflows, according to the company's statement on Thursday.

The company's revenue has also taken a hit, dropping to Rs 2,140 crore from Rs 2,204 crore in the previous year, as revealed by the Mumbai-based firm. Several factors, including the inconsistent recovery of US biopharma funding and uncertain global trade policies, have contributed to these financial setbacks.

Despite the challenges, Nandini Piramal, Chairperson of Piramal Pharma, expressed optimism about a turnaround, citing signs of recovery through increased biopharma funding and M&A activities. Strengthening its portfolio, the company is set to acquire Kenalog and its associated brands from Bristol-Myers Squibb, eyeing growth in the ex-US markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

