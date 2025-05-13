Luxury Car Import Scandal: DRI Uncovers Rs 25 Crore Duty Evasion

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has unearthed a significant customs duty evasion scam amounting to Rs 25 crore, involving luxury car importers using undervaluation tactics, according to a statement from the finance ministry.

The investigation revealed that luxury vehicles were imported with declared values significantly lower than their actual worth—up to 50 percent undervaluation—misleading customs officials. These vehicles, including prestigious brands such as Hummer, Rolls-Royce, and Lexus, underwent modifications in locations like Dubai and Sri Lanka before arrival in India.

Authorities have arrested a lead importer based in Hyderabad, responsible for smuggling eight high-end cars with over Rs 7 crore in evaded duties. The Directorate is also scrutinizing other involved importers and car owners across major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore.

(With inputs from agencies.)