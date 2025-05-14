Left Menu

USDA Restores Climate Change Pages After Lawsuit

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun restoring climate change-related webpages removed since Donald Trump's presidency. This move follows a lawsuit by farm and environmental groups. The removal had impacted information on funding and policies, but restored pages include details on clean energy projects funded by the Inflation Reduction Act.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has taken steps to reinstate webpages on climate change that were erased after President Trump's inauguration. This decision follows legal actions by various farm and environmental organizations.

Amidst Trump administration's funding cuts to climate-friendly agriculture, the USDA had removed sections on loans, funding opportunities, and policy guidance. The Northeast Organic Farming Association of New York, the Natural Resources Defense Council, and the Environmental Working Group filed a lawsuit on February 24 demanding the restoration.

USDA officials stated in recent court filings the intent to restore the pages within two weeks. While a spokesperson did not comment, representatives of environmental groups have reported the restoration of content, including clean energy initiatives backed by the Inflation Reduction Act.

