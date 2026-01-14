Left Menu

Xoxoday Secures Series C Funding to Propel Global Expansion

Xoxoday, a global rewards and incentives tech firm, has raised a Series C round with backing from Apis Partners and 57 Stars. This funding aims to boost Xoxoday's global growth as it serves over 60 million users across multiple markets, while eyeing a potential IPO by 2027 or 2028.

Xoxoday, renowned for its global rewards and incentives platform, has successfully completed a Series C funding round. With backing from notable investors such as Apis Partners and 57 Stars, the company sets its sights on accelerating its global reach and expanding its offerings to enterprises and users worldwide.

The company currently assists more than 5,000 enterprises, reaching 60 million users globally through its substantial reward catalog. Operating in over 100 countries, Xoxoday processes 250,000 transactions daily and has attained a gross merchandise value close to USD 1 billion.

Looking to the future, CEO Sumit Khandelwal highlighted the firm's vision for long-term growth, potential acquisitions, and a possible IPO by the late 2027 or early 2028, contingent on market trends. Strategic partnerships and talent expansion remain pivotal to Xoxoday's ambitious global strategy.

