State AGs Challenge Trump-Era Restrictions on Transgender Funding in Groundbreaking Lawsuit

Twelve Democratic state attorneys general have filed a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's conditions on federal funding related to transgender issues. The suit argues these conditions, which follow a Trump executive order, threaten funding for healthcare, education, and research by enforcing retroactive compliance with Title IX.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 04:59 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 04:59 IST
Twelve Democratic state attorneys general launched legal action against the Trump administration on Tuesday. They aim to prevent the withholding of federal funds unless certain conditions, deemed discriminatory towards transgender Americans, are met.

The conditions stem from a Trump executive order, which mandates the recognition of only two genders, and have been retroactively applied to grants, affecting various sectors, from healthcare to education.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, leading the legal challenge, argues the policy undermines healthcare and education while denying transgender rights. HHS and other agencies have been accused of exceeding their authority by enforcing Trump's order as part of Title IX compliance.

