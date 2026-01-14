State AGs Challenge Trump-Era Restrictions on Transgender Funding in Groundbreaking Lawsuit

Twelve Democratic state attorneys general launched legal action against the Trump administration on Tuesday. They aim to prevent the withholding of federal funds unless certain conditions, deemed discriminatory towards transgender Americans, are met.

The conditions stem from a Trump executive order, which mandates the recognition of only two genders, and have been retroactively applied to grants, affecting various sectors, from healthcare to education.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, leading the legal challenge, argues the policy undermines healthcare and education while denying transgender rights. HHS and other agencies have been accused of exceeding their authority by enforcing Trump's order as part of Title IX compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)