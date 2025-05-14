Iran and E3 Set Stage for Nuclear Deal Talks in Istanbul
Iran and European parties are scheduled to discuss the 2015 nuclear deal in Istanbul. These talks aim to prepare for upcoming U.S.-Iran negotiations. Despite previous hesitations and strained relations, both sides find it essential to maintain dialogue and evaluate their positions regarding potential U.N. sanctions against Tehran.
Iran will engage with European parties in Istanbul to discuss the stalled 2015 nuclear deal, aiming to establish positions ahead of anticipated U.S.-Iran talks. Such diplomatic efforts reflect the complex geopolitical landscape and the effort to maintain dialogues despite existing tensions.
Previously planned discussions were delayed due to hesitations from Britain, France, and Germany, causing unease about creating a parallel track to the Trump administration's efforts. However, engaging in dialogue with Iran is seen as beneficial for the E3 to reaffirm their perspectives on a new nuclear deal.
Relations have soured between Iran and the E3 over the last year, influenced by Tehran's missile program, foreign detentions, and support for Russia. The European powers, alongside Washington, consider triggering a U.N. sanctions snapback to elevate pressure on Iran should negotiations stall.
(With inputs from agencies.)
