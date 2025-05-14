Iran and E3 Set Stage for Nuclear Deal Talks in Istanbul

Iran will engage with European parties in Istanbul to discuss the stalled 2015 nuclear deal, aiming to establish positions ahead of anticipated U.S.-Iran talks. Such diplomatic efforts reflect the complex geopolitical landscape and the effort to maintain dialogues despite existing tensions.

Previously planned discussions were delayed due to hesitations from Britain, France, and Germany, causing unease about creating a parallel track to the Trump administration's efforts. However, engaging in dialogue with Iran is seen as beneficial for the E3 to reaffirm their perspectives on a new nuclear deal.

Relations have soured between Iran and the E3 over the last year, influenced by Tehran's missile program, foreign detentions, and support for Russia. The European powers, alongside Washington, consider triggering a U.N. sanctions snapback to elevate pressure on Iran should negotiations stall.

