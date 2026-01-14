Tehran's Tension: Iran Threatens Retaliation Against U.S. Bases Over Intervention Risk
Amid escalating tensions, Tehran warned it would target U.S. bases if Washington acts against Iran. This ultimatum comes as protests rage within Iran, and President Trump considers intervening. Warning of potential intervention, Trump has applied tariffs on nations engaging with Iran. The situation remains tense with regional upheavals.
In a stark warning, Tehran has cautioned that it will target American military bases in the region if the United States intervenes in the unrest sweeping Iran, said a senior Iranian official on Wednesday. This revelation came amid the heightened rhetoric from President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly threatened to intervene on behalf of Iranian protesters.
Diplomatic sources have indicated that personnel have been advised to evacuate the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. However, there has been no indication of a mass exodus similar to the one seen prior to the Iranian missile attack last year. Israeli assessments have suggested an intervention by Trump, though the specifics remain uncertain.
Iran has communicated strong warning messages to its regional neighbors, cautioning them against facilitating a U.S. attack. Amid a tough stance on regional stability, Tehran has also severed direct communications with U.S. diplomats. Meanwhile, the international community continues to monitor the volatile situation in Iran closely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
