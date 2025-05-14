Jharkhand's Egg-Centric Economic Boost

In a bid to stimulate entrepreneurship, the Jharkhand government announced plans to offer subsidies for egg production, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

State Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey has directed the relevant department to draft a proposal for egg production subsidies. This directive came during a monthly review meeting held on Tuesday evening.

With goals set to align egg production with the state's demand, the initiative aims to provide financial support to dedicated producers, while also focusing on cluster development and enhancing skills for village-level workers through specialized training programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)