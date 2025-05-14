BSF Jawan Repatriated After Crossing Pakistan Border: A Tale of Anxiety and Return
BSF Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw has been repatriated after accidentally crossing into Pakistan. Held since April 23, Shaw's return was facilitated by efforts from both BSF and political leaders like Mamata Banerjee. Shaw’s ordeal concludes with anticipation of recovery and reintegration into civilian life.
- Country:
- India
The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) issued a statement on the repatriation of BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who returned on Wednesday after being detained by Pakistani rangers since April 23. Shaw inadvertently crossed the border during operational duty and was repatriated by Pakistan at 10:30 am.
"Home at last," noted the AITC, emphasizing the relief felt after days of anxiety. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had maintained communication with Shaw's wife, offering reassurance throughout the ordeal. The statement also expressed wishes for Shaw's recovery from the trauma.
The Border Security Force confirmed Shaw's return at the Attari-Wagah border. Regular dialogues between BSF and Pakistan facilitated his release. Chief Minister Banerjee had previously highlighted the situation and stressed unity on national security issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Divine Dedication: Mamata Banerjee Inaugurates Jagannath Temple
Mamata Banerjee Inaugurates Digha's New Jagannath Temple
Mamata Banerjee Vows Accountability and Safety Reforms After Deadly Kolkata Hotel Fire
Mamata Banerjee and BJP's Dilip Ghosh Unite at Digha's Jagannath Temple
Mamata Banerjee to Visit Violence-Hit Murshidabad: A Renewed Focus on Peace and Governance