BSF Jawan Repatriated After Crossing Pakistan Border: A Tale of Anxiety and Return

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) issued a statement on the repatriation of BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who returned on Wednesday after being detained by Pakistani rangers since April 23. Shaw inadvertently crossed the border during operational duty and was repatriated by Pakistan at 10:30 am.

"Home at last," noted the AITC, emphasizing the relief felt after days of anxiety. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had maintained communication with Shaw's wife, offering reassurance throughout the ordeal. The statement also expressed wishes for Shaw's recovery from the trauma.

The Border Security Force confirmed Shaw's return at the Attari-Wagah border. Regular dialogues between BSF and Pakistan facilitated his release. Chief Minister Banerjee had previously highlighted the situation and stressed unity on national security issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)