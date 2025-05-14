In a move highlighting regional diplomatic tensions, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson called for Japan to recognize and respect China's judicial sovereignty. This statement comes after a Japanese national was sentenced to 12 years in prison for alleged espionage activities in China.

Chinese judicial authorities asserted that the legal procedures followed in the case were strictly adhered to, ensuring thorough compliance with legal standards, as communicated by the foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian during a routine press conference.

The conviction and sentence have drawn international attention, potentially impacting diplomatic relations between the two nations amidst ongoing geopolitical issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)