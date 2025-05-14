Left Menu

Global Markets Steady as Trade Tensions Ease

European stocks remained steady following a rally due to reduced global trade tensions, while the U.S. dollar continued to weaken. Despite softer U.S. inflation data keeping the Federal Reserve's rate cuts as an option, the global trade truce encouraged investors. Asian stocks gained, and Wall Street futures stayed flat.

Updated: 14-05-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 14:13 IST
In a moment of respite from global trade tensions, European stocks held steady after recent gains, even as the U.S. dollar weakened further. The easing of trade disputes, especially between the U.S. and China, bolstered investor confidence, sparking a rally in global equities.

In Asia, stocks surged, helped by positive earnings reports from Chinese tech giants. Meanwhile, U.S. investors were relieved by lower-than-expected inflation data, although uncertainty over future tariff impacts lingers.

As trade negotiations continue, especially between the U.S. and China, the Federal Reserve remains cautious, keeping an eye on economic indicators before adjusting rates. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions and economic reports loom large on the horizon.

