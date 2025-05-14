Global Markets Steady as Trade Tensions Ease
European stocks remained steady following a rally due to reduced global trade tensions, while the U.S. dollar continued to weaken. Despite softer U.S. inflation data keeping the Federal Reserve's rate cuts as an option, the global trade truce encouraged investors. Asian stocks gained, and Wall Street futures stayed flat.
In a moment of respite from global trade tensions, European stocks held steady after recent gains, even as the U.S. dollar weakened further. The easing of trade disputes, especially between the U.S. and China, bolstered investor confidence, sparking a rally in global equities.
In Asia, stocks surged, helped by positive earnings reports from Chinese tech giants. Meanwhile, U.S. investors were relieved by lower-than-expected inflation data, although uncertainty over future tariff impacts lingers.
As trade negotiations continue, especially between the U.S. and China, the Federal Reserve remains cautious, keeping an eye on economic indicators before adjusting rates. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions and economic reports loom large on the horizon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets
U.S. Stocks Climb Amid Trade Truce Hopes and Strong Jobs Data
Trade Truce Hopes Lift U.S. Stock Futures Amid Mixed Corporate Earnings
U.S.-China Trade Truce Sparks Stock Market Hopes Amid Tariff Tensions
Awaiting Trade Truce: Global Markets Brace for U.S.-China Talks