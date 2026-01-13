European Markets Mixed Amid Corporate Updates and U.S. Inflation Anticipation
European stock markets experienced mixed movements as investors evaluated corporate reports prior to U.S. inflation data. STOXX 600 remained steady, influenced by diverse sector performances. Key developments included Sika’s sales drop, Orsted's project resumption, and UBS leadership news.
European shares showed mixed performance on Tuesday after reaching record highs, as investors examined corporate updates ahead of crucial U.S. inflation data. The STOXX 600 remained flat by late morning, with banking stocks slightly rising while construction shares declined.
Noteworthy movements included Sika's shares plummeting due to a disappointing sales report and British homebuilder Persimmon's cautious 2026 outlook. Meanwhile, Orsted's shares surged following a U.S. judge's decision to lift a project halt, and UBS attracted attention as reports emerged about CEO Sergio Ermotti's potential 2027 departure.
Despite these segmented movements, analysts highlight a firm economic outlook with defense and value stocks poised to outperform growth stocks. Investors will continue monitoring developments as the U.S. inflation report could significantly impact market sentiment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
