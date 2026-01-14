U.S. Inflation: The New Normal?
The U.S. CPI inflation report reveals a modest increase in core prices, leaving concerns over food price spikes and resultant economic pressure. The Federal Reserve faces inflation pressures, with a potential shift to a 3% target. The report highlights discrepancies in consumer spending measurements, significantly impacting policy direction.
The latest U.S. CPI inflation report delivered a modest surprise with a smaller-than-anticipated rise in core prices, yet the sharp spike in food costs continues to highlight economic challenges. Consumers are reeling under the pressure of affordability issues.
The CPI rose at a projected 2.7% annually in December, with a minor dip in core price expectations. However, food prices saw their highest monthly increase since October 2022, reflecting broader inflation dynamics influenced by geopolitical tensions and rising oil prices.
Economists note discrepancies in inflation measurements, with PCE expected to show a higher increase than CPI, pointing to spending habits accurately. The debate strengthens around the new potential inflation target of 3%, as supply constraints and fiscal stimuli hint at persistent inflation risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
