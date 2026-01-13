Asian Markets Surge as Wall Street Hits Record Highs

Asian shares mostly climbed on Tuesday, led by a robust rally in Japan after Wall Street reached fresh record highs. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 surged by 3.1%, closing at a new peak. Advances were fueled by technology stocks, particularly Advantest and Tokyo Electron, which saw significant gains.

Investors are closely watching the possibility of a snap election in Japan, as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to call an early vote to reinforce her policies for increased government expenditure. Meanwhile, in Hong Kong, GigaDevice Semiconductor's debut led to substantial market interest.

US futures traded slightly lower, stirring concerns around the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions amidst President Trump's calls for reduced rates. As the dollar strengthened, markets globally showed diverse trends with mixed results in commodities like gold and silver.

