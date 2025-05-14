Left Menu

Cochin Shipyard Sets Sail on Second Hybrid Service Operation Vessel for UK

Cochin Shipyard Limited celebrated the steel-cutting ceremony for the second hybrid Service Operation Vessel for North Star Shipping. This 86-meter hybrid-electric vessel, designed by VARD AS Norway, promises advancements in the offshore wind sector. It showcases India's shipbuilding expertise on the global map through international collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 14-05-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 18:30 IST
Cochin Shipyard Sets Sail on Second Hybrid Service Operation Vessel for UK
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), renowned for its shipbuilding expertise, marked a significant achievement with the steel-cutting ceremony for its second hybrid Service Operation Vessel (SOV) for North Star Shipping (Aberdeen) Limited. The event was highlighted by the participation of James Bradford, Chief Technology Officer at North Star Shipping, who initiated the ceremonial steel cut.

Notable attendees included CSL's Director of Finance, Jose V J, and Executive Director for Shipbuilding, Harikrishnan S. Representatives from the classification society DNV were also present, underscoring the project's compliance with international standards.

The 86-meter hybrid-electric SOV, crafted by VARD AS, Norway, is the culmination of innovative design. Positioned to cater specifically to the offshore wind industry, the vessel will enable efficient maintenance, service, and operational tasks while supporting up to 80 personnel. This venture cements India's status on the global shipbuilding stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025