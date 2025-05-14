Cochin Shipyard Sets Sail on Second Hybrid Service Operation Vessel for UK

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), renowned for its shipbuilding expertise, marked a significant achievement with the steel-cutting ceremony for its second hybrid Service Operation Vessel (SOV) for North Star Shipping (Aberdeen) Limited. The event was highlighted by the participation of James Bradford, Chief Technology Officer at North Star Shipping, who initiated the ceremonial steel cut.

Notable attendees included CSL's Director of Finance, Jose V J, and Executive Director for Shipbuilding, Harikrishnan S. Representatives from the classification society DNV were also present, underscoring the project's compliance with international standards.

The 86-meter hybrid-electric SOV, crafted by VARD AS, Norway, is the culmination of innovative design. Positioned to cater specifically to the offshore wind industry, the vessel will enable efficient maintenance, service, and operational tasks while supporting up to 80 personnel. This venture cements India's status on the global shipbuilding stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)