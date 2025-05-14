Left Menu

CM Yogi Enforces Strict Measures on Food Safety in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting stressing severe actions for food safety and against adulteration. New laboratories were announced, aiming for transparency and public involvement. The government also discussed investments leading to job creation in the pharmaceutical sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 18:39 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath chairs a high level review meeting of the Food Safety and Drug Administration. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant meeting held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials from the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department to intensify actions against food adulteration and counterfeit medicine trade, labeling these as severe threats to public health.

Yogi Adityanath emphasized the priority of safeguarding citizens' health and mandated stringent actions, including public shaming of offenders to deter future violations. Highlighting progress, he noted the establishment and enhancement of state laboratories and the implementation of secure systems for food safety analysis.

The Chief Minister also focused on boosting public involvement through technology, introducing a mobile app and toll-free number. Discussions further extended to investments that have generated substantial employment opportunities in the medical manufacturing sector over the past three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

