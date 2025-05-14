Grand Tiranga Yatra: A Tribute to Indian Armed Forces after Operation Sindoor

Himachal Pradesh's capital city resonated with calls of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Pakistan Murdabad" as a Tiranga Yatra celebrated the Indian Armed Forces' recent triumph in 'Operation Sindoor'. Organized by BJP leaders and supported by the Citizens for National Security Forum, the rally saw participation from diverse societal sectors, underscoring national unity.

The event, starting at the DC Office and concluding at Ridge Maidan near Mahatma Gandhi's statue, was spearheaded by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and BJP Himachal Pradesh President Dr. Rajeev Bindal. As the rally progressed, effusive praise for the Indian military's response to the Pahalgam incident highlighted the gathering, with leaders stressing the nation's unwavering resolve against terrorism under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Jai Ram Thakur honored the military's valor, asserting that any new terror act would be met with equivalent force. Thakur commended the strategic precision behind recent military actions that dismantled terrorist camps in Pakistan within minutes, leaving no ambiguity about India's defense capabilities. Further rallies are planned across Himachal Pradesh, amplifying BJP's message of gratitude and solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)