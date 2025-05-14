Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Boosts Natural Farming with Wheat and Turmeric Procurement

Himachal Pradesh is set to commence the procurement of naturally grown wheat and turmeric starting Thursday, with prices set at Rs 60 per kg for wheat and Rs 90 per kg for turmeric. The initiative aims to promote sustainable agriculture and will involve 22 and 10 collection centers, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to promote sustainable agriculture, Himachal Pradesh will start the procurement of naturally farmed wheat and turmeric from Thursday. The Department of Agriculture has fixed the procurement prices at Rs 60 per kg for wheat and Rs 90 per kg for turmeric, serving as an incentive for farmers.

State Project Director Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojana, Hemis Negi, announced that all arrangements, including the establishment of collection centers, are complete. A total of 22 centers will handle 213.43 metric tonnes of wheat from 1,001 farmers, while 10 centers will manage 17.41 metric tonnes of turmeric from 75 farmers.

The ATMA functionaries are set to facilitate this procurement initiative, aiming to encourage non-chemical natural farming methods across the state. The Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation will oversee the purchase, providing a freight subsidy of Rs 2 per kg for the wheat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

