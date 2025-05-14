Left Menu

Jim O'Neil's Strategic Move: Boosting Britain's Growth from Within the Treasury

Jim O'Neil, a top executive at Bank of America, joins Britain's Treasury as Second Permanent Secretary to spur economic growth. Amidst concerns over U.S. trade policies, he aims to attract private investments and drive economic resilience. His appointment highlights the government's reliance on private expertise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:47 IST
In a strategic appointment, Britain's finance ministry announced that Bank of America executive Jim O'Neil will join as a senior official to address the country's weak economic growth. O'Neil, a top banker in the EMEA region, will assume the role of Second Permanent Secretary to the Treasury this July.

Tasked with enhancing private investment and fostering open trade, O'Neil's appointment comes as the Labour Party strives to accelerate economic growth amid U.S. trade policy concerns. The government has committed to reducing regulatory burdens and has seen British pension funds agree to inject up to 50 billion pounds into UK infrastructure.

The UK's dominant services sector recently contracted, raising alarms about economic stability. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves emphasized O'Neil's vital role, given his extensive private sector experience. His background includes managing taxpayer holdings in bailed-out banks, exemplifying the trend of drawing private expertise into public roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

