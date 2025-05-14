Ceasefire in Tripoli: A City on Edge Amid Power Struggles

Libya's capital, Tripoli, witnessed its most severe fighting in years, subsiding only after a ceasefire was announced on Wednesday, according to residents. Government forces took swift action following the slaying of a militia leader, deploying neutral police units to ensure calm as authorities remained silent on casualties.

Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah appears to have strengthened his hold over Tripoli post-conflict, though persistent turmoil threatens to draw in outside militias and escalate tensions further. The 444 Brigade, loyal to Dbeibah, clashed with the rival Special Deterrence Force without heavy weapons, as authorities focused on restoring order.

Caught amid growing power struggles, Tripoli residents express fear and anxiety as explosive confrontations sporadically erupt. The United Nations has implored Libyan factions to cease hostilities permanently. Meanwhile, Libya's oil production remains unaffected by the clashes, a critical note for the energy-exporting nation despite transport suspensions west of Tripoli.

(With inputs from agencies.)