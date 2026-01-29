Trump's Weighing Strike Options Could Erode Iran’s Stability
President Trump considers targeted strikes on Iranian forces to inspire regime change. With Arab and Israeli input, he aims to empower protests against Iran's clerical rulers. Military buildups in the Gulf raise tensions as Iran prepares for potential conflict but leans towards diplomacy for resolution.
President Donald Trump is exploring military options against Iran, including targeted strikes on security forces and key leaders, with the aim of encouraging a popular uprising, according to sources. Despite calls for diplomacy, Trump seeks conditions favoring regime change after a brutal crackdown on protesters.
While military discussions continue, a significant presence of U.S. forces in the Middle East has heightened capabilities for potential action. Arab and Western officials express concern that strikes might weaken Iran's protest movement, which is already reeling from severe repression.
Diplomatic channels with Iran remain tense as the U.S. pushes for strict conditions on Iran's nuclear and military capabilities. However, experts and officials warn that air power alone cannot dismantle the Iranian regime without broader military intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Iran
- strikes
- regime change
- military
- diplomacy
- Middle East
- protests
- security
- nuclear
ALSO READ
India's Commitment to Middle East Peace: A Diplomatic Endeavor
Shakeup in China's Military Leadership: A Diplomatic Dilemma for the U.S.
Rubio's Venezuela Diplomacy: A Shift in U.S. Strategy
Diplomacy in the Arctic: Easing Tensions Over Greenland
Marco Rubio Defends US Military Operation in Venezuela