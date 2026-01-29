Left Menu

Trump's Weighing Strike Options Could Erode Iran’s Stability

President Trump considers targeted strikes on Iranian forces to inspire regime change. With Arab and Israeli input, he aims to empower protests against Iran's clerical rulers. Military buildups in the Gulf raise tensions as Iran prepares for potential conflict but leans towards diplomacy for resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 06:41 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 06:41 IST
President Donald Trump is exploring military options against Iran, including targeted strikes on security forces and key leaders, with the aim of encouraging a popular uprising, according to sources. Despite calls for diplomacy, Trump seeks conditions favoring regime change after a brutal crackdown on protesters.

While military discussions continue, a significant presence of U.S. forces in the Middle East has heightened capabilities for potential action. Arab and Western officials express concern that strikes might weaken Iran's protest movement, which is already reeling from severe repression.

Diplomatic channels with Iran remain tense as the U.S. pushes for strict conditions on Iran's nuclear and military capabilities. However, experts and officials warn that air power alone cannot dismantle the Iranian regime without broader military intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

