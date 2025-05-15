Emerging Markets on Edge Amid Key Peace Talks and Trade Developments
Emerging market assets steadied on Thursday as peace talks between Russia and Ukraine were set to occur. Trade tensions with the U.S. showed signs of easing, positively affecting stocks. Key geopolitical activities, including potential U.S.-Iran talks and possible new trade deals in Asia, also influenced market dynamics.
On Thursday, emerging market assets held steady as investors turned their attention to crucial peace talks scheduled between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul. Earlier in the week, a rally was observed, primarily fueled by de-escalating trade tensions involving the U.S., China, and the UK.
The MSCI index for emerging market stocks paused after a 3% increase, reflecting optimism over potential new trade agreements. Notably, the South Korean won strengthened by 0.8% after discussions with the U.S. regarding currency markets, whereas other regional currencies remained stable.
Focus also shifted to potential trade deals with Japan, India, and Southeast Asian nations. In Turkey, geopolitical discussions dominated as pressure mounted to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Meanwhile, U.S. markets reacted to emerging nuclear negotiations with Iran, influencing international bond and oil prices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tech Opportunities Amid Global Trade Challenges
Global Trade Tensions and Economic Struggles: A Midweek Market Analysis
Euro Zone's Economic Surge: A Temporary Triumph Amid Global Trade Tensions
Vizhinjam Seaport: India's New Gateway to Global Trade
India's Steady Growth Amid Global Trade Challenges: Deloitte Report