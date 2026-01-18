India’s Strategic Push: Strengthening Global Trade Amid Uncertainty

The Indian government has unveiled a comprehensive plan to fortify its export capabilities amid worldwide economic instability, an official announced. The initiative involves detailed guidelines being issued to Indian missions overseas to focus on market diversification.

These trade promotion guidelines call for managing non-tariff barriers and conducting robust market engagement activities. They stress effective planning and resource management alongside thorough trade intelligence and market research.

Significantly, these guidelines enable India's commercial envoys to align their efforts with ongoing free trade agreements, aiming to maximize these opportunities to help India reach its ambitious export target of USD 2 trillion by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)