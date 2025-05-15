Near Breakthrough: U.S.-Iran Nuclear Deal Talks Progress
President Trump announced that the United States is close to securing a nuclear deal with Iran, despite existing gaps in negotiations. The deal focuses on long-term peace and reduction of Iran's nuclear capabilities. Both nations aim for diplomacy, though divisions remain on uranium enrichment levels.
The United States and Iran appear to be approaching a significant breakthrough, as President Donald Trump reveals that the two countries are close to finalizing a nuclear agreement. Despite Trump's optimistic outlook, Tehran agrees only partially to the proposed terms as serious negotiations continue.
Oil prices plunged by $2 on the expectation of a potential U.S.-Iran deal that may permit easing of sanctions. Negotiations ended in Oman with both sides agreeing to further talks. The Trump administration has presented Iran with a proposal, with both Washington and Tehran favoring a diplomatic resolution on this long-standing issue.
However, both parties remain at odds over pivotal issues such as uranium enrichment, which Iran deems a critical right. Iranian officials express willingness to reduce stockpiles, contingent on the lifting of major sanctions. Nevertheless, major sticking points in these negotiations include the steps and terms of reducing highly enriched uranium.
(With inputs from agencies.)
