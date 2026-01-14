Drumming Diplomacy: Japan and South Korea's K-Pop Jam Session

In a surprising twist to a diplomatic meeting, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung showcased their cultural connections through music. The leaders engaged in an unexpected drumming session following their summit in Nara, Japan.

This musical endeavor, symbolizing the strengthened ties between the two nations, saw the leaders don personalized jackets and beat along to the rhythms of K-pop hits such as BTS's 'Dynamite' and K-pop Demon Hunters' 'Golden.' The session, captured on video, was shared by Takaichi's office.

Takaichi, an avid drummer and heavy metal enthusiast, orchestrated this session to bridge differences, highlighting the leaders' personal connection through music. Lee expressed gratitude for the opportunity, describing it as a fulfillment of a long-time dream. The event underscored their commitment to enhancing Japan-South Korea relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)