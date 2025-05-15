Himachal Pradesh Class 10th Results: Girls Dominate Top Scores

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education unveiled the Class 10 examination results on Thursday, revealing a pass percentage of 79.8% among students.

An impressive total of 117 students secured positions in the top ten, with a notable 88 being girls. Leading the rankings, Saina Thakur of Neugal Model School, Bhawarana, achieved an exceptional 99.43% score. Following closely, Ridhima Sharma earned the second-highest marks with 99.2%.

Third place was claimed jointly by Mudita Sharma from Modern Public Senior Secondary School, Swarghat, and Priyanka Sharma from Minerva Senior Secondary School, Ghumarwin, each scoring 99.14%. The announcement was made at a press conference held in Dharamshala, attended by Board Chairman and Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa and Board Secretary Dr. (Retd Major) Vishal Sharma.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) previously released the Class 10th and 12th exam results on Tuesday. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended congratulations, emphasizing the value of diligence, discipline, and concentration in academic achievement, in a message posted on X.

CBSE exams, conducted from February 15 to March 18 for Class 10th, and from February 15 to April 4 for Class 12th, saw passing rates of 93.66% and 88.39% respectively. Notably, girls outperformed boys, with 91% of girls passing the Class 12 exams, 5.94% more than boys, and 95% passing the Class 10 exams, 2.37% higher than boys. A substantial 22,38,827 students participated, with 20,95,467 achieving passing marks.

(With inputs from agencies.)