Travel Boycotts Hit Tourism as Tensions Rise Between India, Turkey, and Azerbaijan

Amid rising diplomatic tensions, Indian travelers are increasingly avoiding trips to Turkey and Azerbaijan due to their open support for Pakistan in its latest conflict with India. Debasish Mohapatra, Joint Secretary of the Travel Agents Association of Odisha (TAAO), reports a notable effect on tourism and a growing trend of trip cancellations to these countries.

Mohapatra noted that approximately 10,000 to 15,000 Indians travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan annually, a number now under threat as sentiments sour. Companies and travelers are opting for alternative destinations such as Georgia, Armenia, and Greece, fearing that their tourism dollars might bolster economies supporting anti-India sentiments.

As travel agencies face cancellations and hefty penalties, major portals like MakeMyTrip report a 60% drop in bookings for Turkey and Azerbaijan and a 250% spike in cancellations. The Indian response follows a series of military operations and heightened appeals to boycott Turkish and Azerbaijani travel, aligning national sentiment against their alliance with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)