Left Menu

Travel Boycotts Hit Tourism as Tensions Rise Between India, Turkey, and Azerbaijan

Indian travelers are boycotting Turkey and Azerbaijan in response to their support for Pakistan following recent conflicts with India. Travel cancellations have surged, with significant impacts on tourism. Key players like EaseMyTrip have withdrawn support, while new destinations like Georgia and Armenia gain favor among travelers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:54 IST
Travel Boycotts Hit Tourism as Tensions Rise Between India, Turkey, and Azerbaijan
Travel Agents Association of Odisha (TAAO) Joint Secretary Debasish Mohapatra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising diplomatic tensions, Indian travelers are increasingly avoiding trips to Turkey and Azerbaijan due to their open support for Pakistan in its latest conflict with India. Debasish Mohapatra, Joint Secretary of the Travel Agents Association of Odisha (TAAO), reports a notable effect on tourism and a growing trend of trip cancellations to these countries.

Mohapatra noted that approximately 10,000 to 15,000 Indians travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan annually, a number now under threat as sentiments sour. Companies and travelers are opting for alternative destinations such as Georgia, Armenia, and Greece, fearing that their tourism dollars might bolster economies supporting anti-India sentiments.

As travel agencies face cancellations and hefty penalties, major portals like MakeMyTrip report a 60% drop in bookings for Turkey and Azerbaijan and a 250% spike in cancellations. The Indian response follows a series of military operations and heightened appeals to boycott Turkish and Azerbaijani travel, aligning national sentiment against their alliance with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025