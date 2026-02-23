JP Nadda Highlights India’s Rise in Global Medical Travel

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda virtually addressed the 8th edition of Advantage Health Care – India 2026 in New Delhi, underscoring India’s emergence as a globally trusted hub for high-quality and affordable medical value travel.

The international event, organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), brought together policymakers, healthcare leaders, international delegates and industry stakeholders to deepen collaboration in global healthcare mobility.

India’s Healthcare Reforms Gain Global Recognition

Addressing the gathering, Shri Nadda said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India has undertaken comprehensive reforms to build a resilient, high-quality and globally aligned healthcare system.

He noted that strong international participation at the event reflects growing global confidence in India’s clinical capabilities and regulatory frameworks.

“India’s healthcare engagement with the world is rooted in clinical excellence, internationally benchmarked standards, transparent governance and patient-centric care,” he said.

Medical Value Travel: A Strategic Pillar

Highlighting the importance of Medical Value Travel (MVT), the Union Health Minister described it as an important dimension of India’s international healthcare outreach.

India offers advanced treatment across key specialties, including:

Cardiology

Oncology

Organ transplantation

Orthopaedics

Neurosciences

He emphasised that India’s highly skilled medical professionals, combined with modern healthcare infrastructure and digital health solutions, have strengthened treatment outcomes and service delivery.

The integration of advanced technologies and quality assurance mechanisms has further reinforced India’s position as a preferred global destination for patients seeking high-quality yet cost-effective treatment.

Strengthening the Medical Travel Ecosystem

Shri Nadda informed that the Government of India is actively enhancing coordination among Ministries, regulatory authorities, accreditation agencies and State Governments to strengthen the ecosystem supporting medical travel.

He stressed that medical value travel is not merely an economic opportunity but also a vehicle for international cooperation and people-to-people ties.

Expressing confidence in the event’s outcomes, he encouraged global delegates to explore partnerships and investment opportunities within India’s healthcare landscape.

Integrated Healthcare Vision: Tradition Meets Technology

In his address, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Ayush Shri Prataprao Jadhav highlighted the increasingly collaborative nature of global healthcare.

“Healthcare today transcends national boundaries and is shaped by technology, knowledge exchange and shared responsibility,” he said.

Shri Jadhav noted that India’s healthcare ecosystem has evolved into a dynamic framework that integrates:

Advanced clinical capabilities

Digital health innovation

Strong pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity

Expanding institutional partnerships

He also emphasised the integration of traditional systems of medicine with modern clinical practice, reflecting India’s holistic approach that balances innovation with preventive and wellness-oriented care.

Exhibition Showcases Comprehensive Capabilities

The session concluded with the opening of an exhibition featuring India’s leading hospitals, diagnostic services, cutting-edge medical technologies, pharmaceutical strengths, wellness centres and allied healthcare services.

The showcase highlighted the breadth of India’s healthcare ecosystem and its readiness to meet both domestic and international demand.

About Advantage Health Care – India 2026

The platform aims to foster patient mobility, institutional partnerships, skill development and regulatory coordination in medical value travel. It serves as a key interface between India’s healthcare industry and global stakeholders.

With sustained reforms, technological adoption and international collaboration, Advantage Health Care – India 2026 reinforces India’s positioning as a reliable partner in building a resilient, inclusive and future-ready global healthcare ecosystem.