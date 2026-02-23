India's Medical Travel Revolution: A Bridge Between Nations

Union Health Minister J P Nadda announced that India sees medical travel as a major diplomatic tool, vital for fostering international trust and collaboration. Through virtual remarks at the 'Advantage Health Care -- India 2026', Nadda emphasized the government's reforms, aimed at creating a robust, global-standard healthcare system under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance.

Highlighting India's medical advancements, Nadda noted the integration across ministries and agencies to fortify medical value travel as an integral part of India's global healthcare ties. He praised India's skilled professionals and state-of-the-art infrastructure in fields like cardiology and neurology, framing medical travel as a pivotal element of international cooperation.

Minister of State Prataprao Jadhav and other prominent figures emphasized India's holistic and integrated healthcare model, blending traditional and modern medicine. This collaborative healthcare approach is set to position India as a leader in medical value travel, offering both quality and cost-effectiveness.

