Cognac Clash: France, China Talks Hit a Stalemate

The ongoing trade dispute between China and France remains unresolved following discussions in Paris, as revealed by French Finance Minister Eric Lombard. The contentious issue centers around tariffs on Cognac, a premium French export.

China initiated an anti-dumping investigation targeting European Union brandy at the start of the year, coinciding with growing trade tensions between Beijing and Brussels. This investigation, which was extended in April, poses a significant threat to EU exporters aiming to avoid punitive Chinese measures.

The French Cognac industry, represented by the National Interprofessional Bureau of Cognac, warns of "catastrophic effects" due to the unresolved tariffs. Meanwhile, France and China successfully signed protocols improving trade conditions for poultry, underlining ongoing cooperation in other sectors.

