Cognac Clash: France, China Talks Hit a Stalemate

Efforts to resolve the dispute between China and France over Cognac tariffs remain unresolved after talks in Paris. China's anti-dumping investigation on EU brandy, perceived as a retaliation to EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, continues to challenge the Cognac industry. Despite setbacks, dialogues continue.

The ongoing trade dispute between China and France remains unresolved following discussions in Paris, as revealed by French Finance Minister Eric Lombard. The contentious issue centers around tariffs on Cognac, a premium French export.

China initiated an anti-dumping investigation targeting European Union brandy at the start of the year, coinciding with growing trade tensions between Beijing and Brussels. This investigation, which was extended in April, poses a significant threat to EU exporters aiming to avoid punitive Chinese measures.

The French Cognac industry, represented by the National Interprofessional Bureau of Cognac, warns of "catastrophic effects" due to the unresolved tariffs. Meanwhile, France and China successfully signed protocols improving trade conditions for poultry, underlining ongoing cooperation in other sectors.

