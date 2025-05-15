Left Menu

Supreme Court Greenlights Use of Temple Funds for Vrindavan Development

The Supreme Court has permitted Uttar Pradesh to use funds from the Shri Banke Bihari Temple for corridor development, overturning a previous High Court ban. The state plans a Rs. 500 crore project to enhance temple facilities. The ruling follows safety concerns after a deadly stampede in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:48 IST
The Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has paved the way for crucial infrastructure improvements at the Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan by allowing the Uttar Pradesh government to use temple funds to purchase five acres of land surrounding the temple for corridor development. The decision comes after lifting a prior restriction imposed by the Allahabad High Court.

Presiding over the case, Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma modified the High Court's order to enable state authorities to utilize funds from the Sri Banke Bihari Ji Temple Trust's fixed deposits. The funds will aid in acquiring land for a development plan valued at Rs. 500 crore, aimed at boosting accessibility and safety for the temple's numerous visitors.

The bench's ruling, in light of a fatal stampede at the temple in 2022, underscores the necessity of improved facilities like parking, security, and accommodations for pilgrims. The court recognized the importance of having a competent administrator from the Vaishnav Sampradaya to oversee the temple's management, stressing a blend of historical, religious, and social expertise. This appointment is crucial to ensuring effective administration and the welfare of devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

