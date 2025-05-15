Left Menu

The Rise of Russia's Shadow Fleet Amid Western Sanctions

Western sanctions targeting Russia's oil revenues have led to the emergence of a 'shadow fleet' of unregulated tankers. These vessels, often with opaque ownership, are crucial for transporting Russian crude amid the sanctions. The fleet poses environmental and safety risks, relying on dubious insurance practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:22 IST
The Rise of Russia's Shadow Fleet Amid Western Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid escalating Western sanctions aimed at crippling Russia's oil revenues, an extensive 'shadow fleet' of tankers has emerged, enabling Moscow to continue exporting crude. These unregulated vessels are now crucial in Russia's strategy to circumvent economic penalties.

Recent weeks have highlighted the fleet's significance and controversies surrounding it. Estonia attempted to halt a sanctioned UK tanker, flagless in defiance of maritime laws, leading to increased tensions and military posturing in the Baltic Sea. Additional sanctions have targeted this shadow fleet's operation, stressing the geopolitical stakes involved.

Experts warn of the potential dangers posed by this fleet, which consists largely of aging vessels with non-transparent ownership and insurance details. There are heightened concerns over safety standards, environmental threats, and the long-term implications of this clandestine operation on international oil markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025