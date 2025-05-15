Left Menu

British Stocks Rise Amid Strong GDP But Cautious Market Reactions

British stocks experienced an uptick due to stronger-than-expected GDP data, with the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices recording gains. However, mixed corporate earnings and economic uncertainties tempered investor enthusiasm. Notable gains in pharmaceuticals and renewable energy were observed, despite challenges in the energy and software sectors.

British stocks climbed on Thursday, buoyed by stronger-than-predicted GDP growth, while investors navigated mixed corporate earnings results. The FTSE 100, led by Hikma Pharmaceuticals and National Grid, rose 0.6%, and the FTSE 250 edged up by 0.1%.

The UK's first-quarter economic performance exceeded forecasts, offering political support to Finance Minister Rachel Reeves. Despite the positive signal, markets showed caution due to ongoing economic uncertainties and external risks including tax hikes and global trade tensions.

Among notable movements, Hikma Pharmaceuticals soared 7.4% following its promising revenue target, while renewable energy firm National Grid exceeded profit expectations. In contrast, Sage's North American revenue slowdown contributed to its 3.8% drop, highlighting sectoral disparities amidst broader economic trends.

